All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 8362 Enclave Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
8362 Enclave Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8362 Enclave Boulevard

8362 Enclave Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8362 Enclave Boulevard, Fishers, IN 46038
Fishers Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
End unit in downtown Fishers. You will love this 2 BR 1.5 bath hm w/ Loft upstairs. The hm has been completely remodeled. New laminate flooring in GR rm, Quartz counter tops in kit & half bath, Tile in Kit, full bath & half bath. 2 sink bowl vanity w/granite top in full bath. Spacious kit & great rm, plus, 2 car garage. Yard work is taken care of by the HOA along w/ALL ext maintenance. WATER & SEWER BILLS Are INCLUDED in rental amount. The only expense you have is gas, electric & internet. This hm is perfect for the traveler or any person who wants no yard work. Walk to downtown Fishers and enjoy the many restaurants, farmers market, shopping or nearby park. Interior pictures shown are BEFORE updating. New pictures coming soon....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8362 Enclave Boulevard have any available units?
8362 Enclave Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8362 Enclave Boulevard have?
Some of 8362 Enclave Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8362 Enclave Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8362 Enclave Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8362 Enclave Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8362 Enclave Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8362 Enclave Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8362 Enclave Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8362 Enclave Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8362 Enclave Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8362 Enclave Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8362 Enclave Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8362 Enclave Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8362 Enclave Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8362 Enclave Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8362 Enclave Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 8362 Enclave Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8362 Enclave Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis