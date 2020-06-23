8362 Enclave Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

End unit in downtown Fishers. You will love this 2 BR 1.5 bath hm w/ Loft upstairs. The hm has been completely remodeled. New laminate flooring in GR rm, Quartz counter tops in kit & half bath, Tile in Kit, full bath & half bath. 2 sink bowl vanity w/granite top in full bath. Spacious kit & great rm, plus, 2 car garage. Yard work is taken care of by the HOA along w/ALL ext maintenance. WATER & SEWER BILLS Are INCLUDED in rental amount. The only expense you have is gas, electric & internet. This hm is perfect for the traveler or any person who wants no yard work. Walk to downtown Fishers and enjoy the many restaurants, farmers market, shopping or nearby park. Interior pictures shown are BEFORE updating. New pictures coming soon....