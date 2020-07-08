7178 Woodgate Drive

Open concept Fishers 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch home with easy access to downtown Fishers. Great Room offers Cathedral Ceilings & Fireplace. Kitchen offers Breakfast Bar & all Appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet & private Bathroom with Dual Vanities. Patio off Great Room opens to fully fenced in Backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
