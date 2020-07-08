All apartments in Fishers
Last updated January 27 2020

7178 Woodgate Drive

7178 Woodgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7178 Woodgate Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Gatewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Open concept Fishers 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch home with easy access to downtown Fishers. Great Room offers Cathedral Ceilings & Fireplace. Kitchen offers Breakfast Bar & all Appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet & private Bathroom with Dual Vanities. Patio off Great Room opens to fully fenced in Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7178 Woodgate Drive have any available units?
7178 Woodgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 7178 Woodgate Drive have?
Some of 7178 Woodgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7178 Woodgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7178 Woodgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7178 Woodgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7178 Woodgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 7178 Woodgate Drive offer parking?
No, 7178 Woodgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7178 Woodgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7178 Woodgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7178 Woodgate Drive have a pool?
No, 7178 Woodgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7178 Woodgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 7178 Woodgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7178 Woodgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7178 Woodgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7178 Woodgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7178 Woodgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

