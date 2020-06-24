All apartments in Fishers
208 Crestview Court
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

208 Crestview Court

208 Crestview Court · No Longer Available
Location

208 Crestview Court, Fishers, IN 46038
Sunblest Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North//Fishers* Pre Qualification Required 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Great bi-level home with upper level that features living room that opens to dining room and view into kitchen with charming look-through window & breakfast bar. Tile back-splash in kitchen - appliances stay! All bedrooms upstairs, too - each with great closet space. Main (ground) level has large family room with focal fireplace, and sliding glass doors for easy access to patio and backyard. Laundry/utility room and half bath also complete the main level. Fabulous backyard with plenty of room to run! Large, mature trees offer so much shade & privacy! Live in the heart of Fishers close to shopping, schools, wonderful restaurants, and easy interstate access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Crestview Court have any available units?
208 Crestview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 208 Crestview Court have?
Some of 208 Crestview Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Crestview Court currently offering any rent specials?
208 Crestview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Crestview Court pet-friendly?
No, 208 Crestview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 208 Crestview Court offer parking?
Yes, 208 Crestview Court offers parking.
Does 208 Crestview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Crestview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Crestview Court have a pool?
No, 208 Crestview Court does not have a pool.
Does 208 Crestview Court have accessible units?
No, 208 Crestview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Crestview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Crestview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Crestview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Crestview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
