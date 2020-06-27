All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 14638 Normandy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
14638 Normandy Way
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

14638 Normandy Way

14638 Normandy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14638 Normandy Way, Fishers, IN 46040

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Home in the desired Brooks Park Subdivision in Fishers! The home features a large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and a sprawling center island and breakfast bar that flows into a fabulous family and sun room. Upper level features a spacious master suite with massive walk-in closet and deluxe master bath with two vanities, a garden tub and large shower. Three additional bedrooms one with a full bath and other 2 bedrooms with a jack n Jill bathroom, and a loft/living area. Enjoy the incredible finished basement for entertaining guest w/ 5th bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen/bar area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and video wall entertainment area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14638 Normandy Way have any available units?
14638 Normandy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14638 Normandy Way have?
Some of 14638 Normandy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14638 Normandy Way currently offering any rent specials?
14638 Normandy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14638 Normandy Way pet-friendly?
No, 14638 Normandy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 14638 Normandy Way offer parking?
No, 14638 Normandy Way does not offer parking.
Does 14638 Normandy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14638 Normandy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14638 Normandy Way have a pool?
No, 14638 Normandy Way does not have a pool.
Does 14638 Normandy Way have accessible units?
No, 14638 Normandy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14638 Normandy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14638 Normandy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14638 Normandy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14638 Normandy Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis