14638 Normandy Way

Amenities
Gorgeous Home in the desired Brooks Park Subdivision in Fishers! The home features a large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and a sprawling center island and breakfast bar that flows into a fabulous family and sun room. Upper level features a spacious master suite with massive walk-in closet and deluxe master bath with two vanities, a garden tub and large shower. Three additional bedrooms one with a full bath and other 2 bedrooms with a jack n Jill bathroom, and a loft/living area. Enjoy the incredible finished basement for entertaining guest w/ 5th bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen/bar area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and video wall entertainment area.