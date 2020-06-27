14638 Normandy Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Home in the desired Brooks Park Subdivision in Fishers! The home features a large gourmet kitchen with granite counters, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and a sprawling center island and breakfast bar that flows into a fabulous family and sun room. Upper level features a spacious master suite with massive walk-in closet and deluxe master bath with two vanities, a garden tub and large shower. Three additional bedrooms one with a full bath and other 2 bedrooms with a jack n Jill bathroom, and a loft/living area. Enjoy the incredible finished basement for entertaining guest w/ 5th bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen/bar area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and video wall entertainment area.