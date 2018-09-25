14392 Wolverton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Immaculate home available at great location in Fishers now!!! Home features 4 bedroom and loft with 2 1/2 Baths with 3-Car attached garage. Main level features formal dining with butler's pantry, office/flex room/bedroom with Double Doors, with open family room and updated kitchen. Hardwood floors on main. Kitchen updated with double wall ovens, granite counter tops, updated stainless steel appliances, Center island and large walk-in pantry. Upstairs with 3 large bedrooms and a open loft for game room. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, dual vanity w/tub and separate shower and walk in closets. The 3 car garage with additional storage. Patio in backyard. Community playgrounds, pools, tennis & basketball courts. Award wining HSE schools.