Last updated September 17 2019 at 4:10 PM

14068 Woodlark Drive

14068 Woodlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14068 Woodlark Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely home is off 141st and SR37 in Fishers minutes, to Conner Prairie, River Glen Golf Course, Harrison Parkway Elementary and more! Home features fresh paint throughout, gorgeous laminated floors, a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen includes nice cabinets, all appliances and leads out to a screened-in porch and large fenced-in yard with a storage barn. Pets Negotiable! *Refrigerator in garage will not be repaired or replaced*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14068 Woodlark Drive have any available units?
14068 Woodlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14068 Woodlark Drive have?
Some of 14068 Woodlark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14068 Woodlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14068 Woodlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14068 Woodlark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14068 Woodlark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14068 Woodlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14068 Woodlark Drive offers parking.
Does 14068 Woodlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14068 Woodlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14068 Woodlark Drive have a pool?
No, 14068 Woodlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14068 Woodlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 14068 Woodlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14068 Woodlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14068 Woodlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14068 Woodlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14068 Woodlark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
