14068 Woodlark Drive

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely home is off 141st and SR37 in Fishers minutes, to Conner Prairie, River Glen Golf Course, Harrison Parkway Elementary and more! Home features fresh paint throughout, gorgeous laminated floors, a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen includes nice cabinets, all appliances and leads out to a screened-in porch and large fenced-in yard with a storage barn. Pets Negotiable! *Refrigerator in garage will not be repaired or replaced*

