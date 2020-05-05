All apartments in Fishers
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:22 PM

13664 Allanya Place

13664 Allayna Place · No Longer Available
Location

13664 Allayna Place, Fishers, IN 46038
Conner Knoll

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Immaculate 4BD/2.5BA Home with Finished Basement in Desireable Conner Knoll! Open Kitchen & Breakfast Area with Easy Access to the Screened-In Porch, Large Deck & Fenced In Yard-Ideal for Relaxing & Entertaining! Main Level Office, Formal LR w/French Doors-Could Easily be Utilized as a Play Area or Work Space. Formal DR & Spacous GR w/Gas Fireplace. Secondary BD's-w/Walk-In Closets. Master BD w/Spa-Like BA Featuring Ceramic Tile Floor, Dbl Vanity, Walk-In Shower & Garden Tub. Finished Basement Includes Family Room/Rec Area. Close to Dwntn Fishers, Shopping, Parks, Trails & A+ HSE Schools. Great Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13664 Allanya Place have any available units?
13664 Allanya Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13664 Allanya Place have?
Some of 13664 Allanya Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13664 Allanya Place currently offering any rent specials?
13664 Allanya Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13664 Allanya Place pet-friendly?
No, 13664 Allanya Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13664 Allanya Place offer parking?
Yes, 13664 Allanya Place offers parking.
Does 13664 Allanya Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13664 Allanya Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13664 Allanya Place have a pool?
No, 13664 Allanya Place does not have a pool.
Does 13664 Allanya Place have accessible units?
No, 13664 Allanya Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13664 Allanya Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13664 Allanya Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13664 Allanya Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13664 Allanya Place does not have units with air conditioning.

