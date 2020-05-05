13664 Allanya Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Immaculate 4BD/2.5BA Home with Finished Basement in Desireable Conner Knoll! Open Kitchen & Breakfast Area with Easy Access to the Screened-In Porch, Large Deck & Fenced In Yard-Ideal for Relaxing & Entertaining! Main Level Office, Formal LR w/French Doors-Could Easily be Utilized as a Play Area or Work Space. Formal DR & Spacous GR w/Gas Fireplace. Secondary BD's-w/Walk-In Closets. Master BD w/Spa-Like BA Featuring Ceramic Tile Floor, Dbl Vanity, Walk-In Shower & Garden Tub. Finished Basement Includes Family Room/Rec Area. Close to Dwntn Fishers, Shopping, Parks, Trails & A+ HSE Schools. Great Opportunity!