13499 Molique Boulevard

Amenities
New Neutral Paint! Saxony townhome by HTC, 9ft ceilings on 1st flr, incld family rm, dining rm, Kitchen w/42'' cabinets, island, solid surface countertops, SS appl, tile flooring, nook, and 1/2 bath. 2nd flr incld laundry rm w/washer & dryer, loft w/built in desk, mstr bedrm w/tray ceiling, garden tub, full shower, double vanity w/marble top, custom shelving in walkin closet, & lrg 2nd bedroom. Rent includes 249.90/mo HOA (water, sewer, trash, lawn, irrigation, snow removal, landscape, etc.), Pets w/apprv 25mo/pet + 300 addt sec dep. Washer/Dryer 25mo.