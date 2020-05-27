All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13499 Molique Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13499 Molique Boulevard
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

13499 Molique Boulevard

13499 Molique Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13499 Molique Boulevard, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Neutral Paint! Saxony townhome by HTC, 9ft ceilings on 1st flr, incld family rm, dining rm, Kitchen w/42'' cabinets, island, solid surface countertops, SS appl, tile flooring, nook, and 1/2 bath. 2nd flr incld laundry rm w/washer & dryer, loft w/built in desk, mstr bedrm w/tray ceiling, garden tub, full shower, double vanity w/marble top, custom shelving in walkin closet, & lrg 2nd bedroom. Rent includes 249.90/mo HOA (water, sewer, trash, lawn, irrigation, snow removal, landscape, etc.), Pets w/apprv 25mo/pet + 300 addt sec dep. Washer/Dryer 25mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13499 Molique Boulevard have any available units?
13499 Molique Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13499 Molique Boulevard have?
Some of 13499 Molique Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13499 Molique Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13499 Molique Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13499 Molique Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13499 Molique Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13499 Molique Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13499 Molique Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13499 Molique Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13499 Molique Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13499 Molique Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13499 Molique Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13499 Molique Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13499 Molique Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13499 Molique Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13499 Molique Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 13499 Molique Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13499 Molique Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis