All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13255 Deception Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13255 Deception Pass
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:18 AM

13255 Deception Pass

13255 Deception Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13255 Deception Pass, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Wow! This 1600+ SF, 2 Bedroom home has a LARGE upstairs loft and is located in a great location in the community - You are right next to the wonderful pool & clubhouse too! With all appliances included, no water bill, secure garage parking and lots of exterior parking - this a great place to call home! This home also has a fireplace in the Family Room and a LARGE walk-in Master closet! Limestone Springs is a great location with superb schools. This complex is located within minutes to Indianapolis, upscale shopping, and the headlining Ruoff Outdoor Music Center. This really lives like a 3 bedroom home with the upstairs loft. It is large enough for 2 beddrooms AND a home office, workout room, or even a guest suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13255 Deception Pass have any available units?
13255 Deception Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13255 Deception Pass have?
Some of 13255 Deception Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13255 Deception Pass currently offering any rent specials?
13255 Deception Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13255 Deception Pass pet-friendly?
No, 13255 Deception Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13255 Deception Pass offer parking?
Yes, 13255 Deception Pass does offer parking.
Does 13255 Deception Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13255 Deception Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13255 Deception Pass have a pool?
Yes, 13255 Deception Pass has a pool.
Does 13255 Deception Pass have accessible units?
No, 13255 Deception Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 13255 Deception Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13255 Deception Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 13255 Deception Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 13255 Deception Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis