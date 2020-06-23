13255 Deception Pass

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite

Wow! This 1600+ SF, 2 Bedroom home has a LARGE upstairs loft and is located in a great location in the community - You are right next to the wonderful pool & clubhouse too! With all appliances included, no water bill, secure garage parking and lots of exterior parking - this a great place to call home! This home also has a fireplace in the Family Room and a LARGE walk-in Master closet! Limestone Springs is a great location with superb schools. This complex is located within minutes to Indianapolis, upscale shopping, and the headlining Ruoff Outdoor Music Center. This really lives like a 3 bedroom home with the upstairs loft. It is large enough for 2 beddrooms AND a home office, workout room, or even a guest suite.