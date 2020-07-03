All apartments in Fishers
Last updated December 3 2019

13032 Overview Drive

13032 Overview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13032 Overview Drive, Fishers, IN 46037
Saxony

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Welcome home to this immaculate, updated 4 BR/3.5 bath home. The beautifully updated eat-in kitchen overlooks the spacious family room. Hardwoods grace the kitchen and much of the main level. The main level master BR suite w/his & her sinks, jetted garden tub, & sep. shower and large walk-in closet. The upper level features 2 bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and walk in closest. The finished basement, with laminate wood floors, has a family room, guest suite and full bath. Escape to the tranquil backyard with water feature & enjoy an evening on the pergola-covered deck. Original owners have meticulously maintained this beauty. Come look at this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13032 Overview Drive have any available units?
13032 Overview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13032 Overview Drive have?
Some of 13032 Overview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13032 Overview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13032 Overview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 Overview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13032 Overview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13032 Overview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13032 Overview Drive offers parking.
Does 13032 Overview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13032 Overview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 Overview Drive have a pool?
No, 13032 Overview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13032 Overview Drive have accessible units?
No, 13032 Overview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 Overview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13032 Overview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13032 Overview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13032 Overview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

