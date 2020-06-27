All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 12952 Ambergate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12952 Ambergate Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

12952 Ambergate Drive

12952 Ambergate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12952 Ambergate Drive, Fishers, IN 46037
Tanglewood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Your Dream Home Awaits!....Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath Fishers Community Oasis - This dream home features 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms nearly 4,000 sqft. located in the amazing community of Fishers. From the gorgeous landscaping to the updated modern features on the interior this large open floor plan home is truely spectacular. The master bedroom is host to a separate sitting area for rest and relaxation. The family room offers a fireplace which flows into the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Luxury vinyl flooring covers the majority of the home. Bedrooms have been updated with comfortable carpet. Enjoy a peaceful quiet setting while being right in the middle of Fishers which is Hamilton Southeastern school system. This home rents for $2800.00 per month with a matching deposit of $2800.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5051000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12952 Ambergate Drive have any available units?
12952 Ambergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12952 Ambergate Drive have?
Some of 12952 Ambergate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12952 Ambergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12952 Ambergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12952 Ambergate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12952 Ambergate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12952 Ambergate Drive offer parking?
No, 12952 Ambergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12952 Ambergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12952 Ambergate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12952 Ambergate Drive have a pool?
No, 12952 Ambergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12952 Ambergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 12952 Ambergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12952 Ambergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12952 Ambergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12952 Ambergate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12952 Ambergate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis