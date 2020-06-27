12952 Ambergate Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Your Dream Home Awaits!....Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath Fishers Community Oasis - This dream home features 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms nearly 4,000 sqft. located in the amazing community of Fishers. From the gorgeous landscaping to the updated modern features on the interior this large open floor plan home is truely spectacular. The master bedroom is host to a separate sitting area for rest and relaxation. The family room offers a fireplace which flows into the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Luxury vinyl flooring covers the majority of the home. Bedrooms have been updated with comfortable carpet. Enjoy a peaceful quiet setting while being right in the middle of Fishers which is Hamilton Southeastern school system. This home rents for $2800.00 per month with a matching deposit of $2800.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5051000)