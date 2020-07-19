All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 12657 Republic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12657 Republic Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12657 Republic Drive

12657 Republic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12657 Republic Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT
Nice Hamilton County home within minutes to Hamilton Town Center and I-69. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with open floorplan. This home features large upgraded kitchen and bath cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, 2-car garage, washer and dryer as well as a fireplace in the living room. Additional features include a large master bedroom with attached bath, garden tub and walk-in closet. Dogs permitted. Available Now! ALL NEW CARPET!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12657 Republic Drive have any available units?
12657 Republic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12657 Republic Drive have?
Some of 12657 Republic Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12657 Republic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12657 Republic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12657 Republic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12657 Republic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12657 Republic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12657 Republic Drive offers parking.
Does 12657 Republic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12657 Republic Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12657 Republic Drive have a pool?
No, 12657 Republic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12657 Republic Drive have accessible units?
No, 12657 Republic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12657 Republic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12657 Republic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12657 Republic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12657 Republic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers Apartments with BalconiesFishers Apartments with Gyms
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis