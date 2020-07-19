12657 Republic Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT

Nice Hamilton County home within minutes to Hamilton Town Center and I-69. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with open floorplan. This home features large upgraded kitchen and bath cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, 2-car garage, washer and dryer as well as a fireplace in the living room. Additional features include a large master bedroom with attached bath, garden tub and walk-in closet. Dogs permitted. Available Now! ALL NEW CARPET!

