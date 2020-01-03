All apartments in Fishers
Last updated November 7 2019

11673 Seville Road

11673 Seville Road · No Longer Available
Fishers
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11673 Seville Road, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare Opportunity at this monthly rate in Fishers (HSE Schools)! You'll love the Space including a Wide-Open Floor Plan on the Main Level that includes a HUGE Great Room with Gas Fireplace! The Eat-In Kitchen is lined with lots of Cabinets and has a Gas Oven/Range! The Laundry/Pantry area is very Large and capable as serving as a Mud Room as well (Laundry Machines included). Upstairs are 4 HUGE Bedrooms - all with LARGE Walk-In Closets and a Big Loft area as well! The Basement has an Egress Window, Full Bath and unfinished storage space! You'll enjoy the Fenced-In Backyard over a 1/4 acre and the quiet neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11673 Seville Road have any available units?
11673 Seville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11673 Seville Road have?
Some of 11673 Seville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11673 Seville Road currently offering any rent specials?
11673 Seville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11673 Seville Road pet-friendly?
No, 11673 Seville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11673 Seville Road offer parking?
Yes, 11673 Seville Road offers parking.
Does 11673 Seville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11673 Seville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11673 Seville Road have a pool?
No, 11673 Seville Road does not have a pool.
Does 11673 Seville Road have accessible units?
No, 11673 Seville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11673 Seville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11673 Seville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11673 Seville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11673 Seville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
