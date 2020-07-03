11571 Beardsley Way

Amenities
This well-maintained home in highly desirable Canyon Ridge boasts many upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, wood flooring and more! The floor plan features a combined living room/dining room that flows to the kitchen and open great room. A spacious loft overlooks the two-story breakfast area with sliding door access to the backyard. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite and private bath with a dual-sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Located between Hwy 37 and I-69 for easy commutes.
View more information and apply : www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.