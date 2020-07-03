All apartments in Fishers
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:56 PM

11571 Beardsley Way

11571 Beardsley Way · No Longer Available
Location

11571 Beardsley Way, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This well-maintained home in highly desirable Canyon Ridge boasts many upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, wood flooring and more! The floor plan features a combined living room/dining room that flows to the kitchen and open great room. A spacious loft overlooks the two-story breakfast area with sliding door access to the backyard. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, including the master suite and private bath with a dual-sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Located between Hwy 37 and I-69 for easy commutes.
View more information and apply : www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11571 Beardsley Way have any available units?
11571 Beardsley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11571 Beardsley Way have?
Some of 11571 Beardsley Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11571 Beardsley Way currently offering any rent specials?
11571 Beardsley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11571 Beardsley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11571 Beardsley Way is pet friendly.
Does 11571 Beardsley Way offer parking?
No, 11571 Beardsley Way does not offer parking.
Does 11571 Beardsley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11571 Beardsley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11571 Beardsley Way have a pool?
No, 11571 Beardsley Way does not have a pool.
Does 11571 Beardsley Way have accessible units?
No, 11571 Beardsley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11571 Beardsley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11571 Beardsley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11571 Beardsley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11571 Beardsley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

