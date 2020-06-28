All apartments in Fishers
11497 Reagan Drive
11497 Reagan Drive

11497 Reagan Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11497 Reagan Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Fishers Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING! 2BD/2.5BA Townhome w/Attached 2-Car Garage in Desirable HSE School District! Two-Story Entry w/Tile Floors, Spacious Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar is open to the Living RM, Upper Level Laundry, Bonus RM in the Basement could be Utilized as a Workout RM, Office, Den, Extra Storage or Play Area. Two Private Balconies (Front & Rear). Master BD w/Vaulted Ceiling & WIC. Great Neighborhood. Walking Distance to Downtown Fishers, Shopping & Dining. Close Proximity to IKEA, I-69 and Top Golf. Several Nearby Parks and Trails to Enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11497 Reagan Drive have any available units?
11497 Reagan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11497 Reagan Drive have?
Some of 11497 Reagan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11497 Reagan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11497 Reagan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11497 Reagan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11497 Reagan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11497 Reagan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11497 Reagan Drive offers parking.
Does 11497 Reagan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11497 Reagan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11497 Reagan Drive have a pool?
No, 11497 Reagan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11497 Reagan Drive have accessible units?
No, 11497 Reagan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11497 Reagan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11497 Reagan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11497 Reagan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11497 Reagan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
