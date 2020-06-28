11497 Reagan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING! 2BD/2.5BA Townhome w/Attached 2-Car Garage in Desirable HSE School District! Two-Story Entry w/Tile Floors, Spacious Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar is open to the Living RM, Upper Level Laundry, Bonus RM in the Basement could be Utilized as a Workout RM, Office, Den, Extra Storage or Play Area. Two Private Balconies (Front & Rear). Master BD w/Vaulted Ceiling & WIC. Great Neighborhood. Walking Distance to Downtown Fishers, Shopping & Dining. Close Proximity to IKEA, I-69 and Top Golf. Several Nearby Parks and Trails to Enjoy!