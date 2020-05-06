11369 Wilderness Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Ranch home in popular Wildwood Estates with mature trees and Open Concept features: Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots counter and cabinet space opens to Dining Room with lots of natural lighting. Great Room with vaulted ceiling, deck with built-in benches overlooking fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet with built-ins, whirlpool tub. Great neighborhood and close to everything. Available first week of July.