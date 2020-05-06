11369 Easterly Blvd

Amenities

Incredible fully furnished condo in Fishers gated community! Every inch of this home is beautifully appointed and will make you proud to call home. Welcoming entry w/ hardwoods leads you to spacious living room w/ stone fireplace and cozy sectional couch. Kitchen features SS appliances, cntr island plus breakfast bar open to view of living/dining rooms and outdoor patio tucked behind tall evergreens. Large master suite w/ private balcony, extensive closets, bath w/ soaking tub and separate shower, plus a dreamy adjustable bed! 2nd bedroom is spacious w/ sitting area and bay windows. 3rd bedroom is furnished as an office with built-in cupboards. Walking distance to Geist Reservoir and private boat slip! A stones throw from HTC Mall, dining, and interstate.