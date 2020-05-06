All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 11369 Easterly Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
11369 Easterly Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

11369 Easterly Blvd

11369 Easterly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11369 Easterly Boulevard, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Incredible fully furnished condo in Fishers gated community! Every inch of this home is beautifully appointed and will make you proud to call home. Welcoming entry w/ hardwoods leads you to spacious living room w/ stone fireplace and cozy sectional couch. Kitchen features SS appliances, cntr island plus breakfast bar open to view of living/dining rooms and outdoor patio tucked behind tall evergreens. Large master suite w/ private balcony, extensive closets, bath w/ soaking tub and separate shower, plus a dreamy adjustable bed! 2nd bedroom is spacious w/ sitting area and bay windows. 3rd bedroom is furnished as an office with built-in cupboards. Walking distance to Geist Reservoir and private boat slip! A stones throw from HTC Mall, dining, and interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11369 Easterly Blvd have any available units?
11369 Easterly Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11369 Easterly Blvd have?
Some of 11369 Easterly Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11369 Easterly Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11369 Easterly Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11369 Easterly Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11369 Easterly Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11369 Easterly Blvd offer parking?
No, 11369 Easterly Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 11369 Easterly Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11369 Easterly Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11369 Easterly Blvd have a pool?
No, 11369 Easterly Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11369 Easterly Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11369 Easterly Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11369 Easterly Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11369 Easterly Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11369 Easterly Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11369 Easterly Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis