Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Timing is everything!! Terrific 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story with master bedroom on main level. Garden style bathroom w/tub and full shower. Arguably one of the best lots in the community. Very well cared for with many features not offered in this lease price point. ***Please No Smokers or Pets***