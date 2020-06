Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing 4 bedroom and 2 bath ranch home is ready to move in and waiting for its new tenant. This is a great location on a cul de sac in Fishers. The home is super clean, modern, updated, and move in ready. You will fall in love with the cathedral ceilings, the walk-in closets, lovely fireplace, and a 2 car garage. The fenced in backyard is a place you will love to spend time with family and friends.