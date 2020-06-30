All apartments in Fishers
Fishers, IN
10143 Holly Berry Circle
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

10143 Holly Berry Circle

10143 Holly Berry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10143 Holly Berry Circle, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome location !! less than 5 mins to IN37, 146th, Hamilton town center. Award winning HSE schools. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a huge loft with a closet. Master bedroom is a suite. Remodelled bathrooms, 2016 Furnace and AC and 2017 Roof. Updated kitchen with Corean counters, large walkin Pantry and stainless steel appliances(3 door refrigerator, 2 door oven). New Bamboo laminate floors on the main level. Drapes for windows included.Water softener included. Big sun room for morning coffee and family time. 6 foot privacy fence. No smoking allowed.Pets are welcome at the discretion of the landlord. 12/18/24 months lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10143 Holly Berry Circle have any available units?
10143 Holly Berry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10143 Holly Berry Circle have?
Some of 10143 Holly Berry Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10143 Holly Berry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10143 Holly Berry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10143 Holly Berry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10143 Holly Berry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10143 Holly Berry Circle offer parking?
No, 10143 Holly Berry Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10143 Holly Berry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10143 Holly Berry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10143 Holly Berry Circle have a pool?
No, 10143 Holly Berry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10143 Holly Berry Circle have accessible units?
No, 10143 Holly Berry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10143 Holly Berry Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10143 Holly Berry Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 10143 Holly Berry Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10143 Holly Berry Circle has units with air conditioning.

