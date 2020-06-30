10143 Holly Berry Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome location !! less than 5 mins to IN37, 146th, Hamilton town center. Award winning HSE schools. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a huge loft with a closet. Master bedroom is a suite. Remodelled bathrooms, 2016 Furnace and AC and 2017 Roof. Updated kitchen with Corean counters, large walkin Pantry and stainless steel appliances(3 door refrigerator, 2 door oven). New Bamboo laminate floors on the main level. Drapes for windows included.Water softener included. Big sun room for morning coffee and family time. 6 foot privacy fence. No smoking allowed.Pets are welcome at the discretion of the landlord. 12/18/24 months lease available.