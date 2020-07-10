/
apartments with washer dryer
12 Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN with washer-dryer
12 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
21 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1285 sqft
Greenwood Oaks offers a superb location in Greenwood, Indiana just minutes off I-65, adjacent to Craig Park and the Valle Vista Golf Course. We are only minutes from the Greenwood Park Mall and within the exceptional Greenwood School District.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
22 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
21 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
8 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$673
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$713
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
13 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$904
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
31 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
6 Units Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1083 sqft
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.
1 Unit Available
Linden Wood
6770 S East St 67-6
6770 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
Estate View - Property Id: 306763 Your rent includes water, gas, sewer and trash. Each unit has a designated covered parking. We are senior friendly and pet friendly. We are located 5 miles from downtown Indy, easy access to 465.
1 Unit Available
3338 Eaton Mews Court
3338 Eaton Mews Court, Johnson County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1841 sqft
Beautiful duplex located on a peaceful cul-de-sac. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Three bedrooms and a loft. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and separate master bath. Gorgeous views from the kitchen and family room to the tree-lined pond.
1 Unit Available
South Franklin
8703 Shelbyville Road - A
8703 Shelbyville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
575 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in a carriage house on a secluded lot in Franklin Township. Private entrance with garage parking. Apartment has been recently updated with all new flooring, bathroom and paint.
