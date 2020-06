Amenities

Neutral and clean 3 BR townhome which faces the Monon Trail is located in a wonderful and safe neighborhood in the top rated Carmel school system. It is within easy walking distance to the Indiana Design Center, Carmel HS, midtown Carmel, Carmel St V Hospital and local parks. Fresh updated decor with all appliances including washer and dryer. Two balconies front and back for enjoyment of the lovely scenery. Remember to check out the oversized two car attached garage.