7276 Zanesville Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home features 3 bed rooms with a possible 4th in the basement. Large master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. 3 1/2 baths with upgraded fixtures, tile, and countertops. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Upstairs washer/dryer hookup. Back patio and porch. 2 car garage with bump-out for extra storage. This home will not last long call to schedule a showing today 317-794-2064



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278