Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

7276 Zanesville Rd

7276 Zanesville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7276 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN 46033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Home features 3 bed rooms with a possible 4th in the basement. Large master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. 3 1/2 baths with upgraded fixtures, tile, and countertops. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Upstairs washer/dryer hookup. Back patio and porch. 2 car garage with bump-out for extra storage. This home will not last long call to schedule a showing today 317-794-2064

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7276 Zanesville Rd have any available units?
7276 Zanesville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 7276 Zanesville Rd have?
Some of 7276 Zanesville Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7276 Zanesville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7276 Zanesville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7276 Zanesville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7276 Zanesville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 7276 Zanesville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7276 Zanesville Rd offers parking.
Does 7276 Zanesville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7276 Zanesville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7276 Zanesville Rd have a pool?
No, 7276 Zanesville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7276 Zanesville Rd have accessible units?
No, 7276 Zanesville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7276 Zanesville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7276 Zanesville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7276 Zanesville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7276 Zanesville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
