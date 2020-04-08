7246 Zanesville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Townhome in East Carmel, great school & convenient location. Popular Foxhall floor plan, open concept kitchen with a large island and 42’’ cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Smart Home Technology with activation and support by Amazon and voice control by Alexa delivers connectivity, safety and convenience, while Lennar’s Everything’s Included® experience ensures that you don’t have to compromise on luxury features. Owner's suite with deluxe ceramic tile shower, 3 bedrooms and a laundry room all on the third floor, each bedroom has a generous walk-in closet, finished lower level with a full bathroom, easily being turned into a guest room, 2 car garage photo may be of the model home with the same floor plan.