Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
7246 Zanesville Road
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:58 AM

7246 Zanesville Road

7246 Zanesville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7246 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN 46033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Townhome in East Carmel, great school & convenient location. Popular Foxhall floor plan, open concept kitchen with a large island and 42’’ cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Smart Home Technology with activation and support by Amazon and voice control by Alexa delivers connectivity, safety and convenience, while Lennar’s Everything’s Included® experience ensures that you don’t have to compromise on luxury features. Owner's suite with deluxe ceramic tile shower, 3 bedrooms and a laundry room all on the third floor, each bedroom has a generous walk-in closet, finished lower level with a full bathroom, easily being turned into a guest room, 2 car garage photo may be of the model home with the same floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7246 Zanesville Road have any available units?
7246 Zanesville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 7246 Zanesville Road have?
Some of 7246 Zanesville Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7246 Zanesville Road currently offering any rent specials?
7246 Zanesville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7246 Zanesville Road pet-friendly?
No, 7246 Zanesville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 7246 Zanesville Road offer parking?
Yes, 7246 Zanesville Road offers parking.
Does 7246 Zanesville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7246 Zanesville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7246 Zanesville Road have a pool?
No, 7246 Zanesville Road does not have a pool.
Does 7246 Zanesville Road have accessible units?
No, 7246 Zanesville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7246 Zanesville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7246 Zanesville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7246 Zanesville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7246 Zanesville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
