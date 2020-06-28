All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 5806 Tanager Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
5806 Tanager Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

5806 Tanager Lane

5806 Tanager Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5806 Tanager Lane, Carmel, IN 46033
Haverstick

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Exceptional home in East Carmel. Majestic 2 story entry with formal living room and dining room. Kitchen with center island and large eat-in area that leads out to deck. Family room off of kitchen with fireplace. Open concept for easy conversation & entertaining. Den/Library area on main level with french doors for privacy. Grand staircase leads to other bedrooms and master suite with Jacuzzi tub/separate shower/walk-in closet. Main floor laundry/utility room. Large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 Tanager Lane have any available units?
5806 Tanager Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 5806 Tanager Lane have?
Some of 5806 Tanager Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 Tanager Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Tanager Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 Tanager Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5806 Tanager Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 5806 Tanager Lane offer parking?
No, 5806 Tanager Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5806 Tanager Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 Tanager Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 Tanager Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5806 Tanager Lane has a pool.
Does 5806 Tanager Lane have accessible units?
No, 5806 Tanager Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 Tanager Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5806 Tanager Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 Tanager Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 Tanager Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis