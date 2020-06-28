Exceptional home in East Carmel. Majestic 2 story entry with formal living room and dining room. Kitchen with center island and large eat-in area that leads out to deck. Family room off of kitchen with fireplace. Open concept for easy conversation & entertaining. Den/Library area on main level with french doors for privacy. Grand staircase leads to other bedrooms and master suite with Jacuzzi tub/separate shower/walk-in closet. Main floor laundry/utility room. Large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5806 Tanager Lane have any available units?
5806 Tanager Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 5806 Tanager Lane have?
Some of 5806 Tanager Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 Tanager Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5806 Tanager Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.