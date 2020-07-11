5622 Blackfoot Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move IN ready Immaculate home Available for rent June 11th. Home features open concept floor plan with high ceilings in family room. Separate office and formal dining room with Gleaming hardwoods across the main level. Four Bedrooms, 3.5 total baths, and 3 car attached garage. Kitchen updated with granite tops, stainless appliances, with sun room addition and a large deck. Huge master bedroom on the main level with walk in closet. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and full bath. Full finished basement with full baths great for entertaining. Great location with award wining Carmel Clay schools