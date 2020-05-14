All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 506 Ash Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
506 Ash Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:15 PM

506 Ash Drive

506 Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 Ash Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Village

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is available for no-contact showings 7 days per week! days per week. 4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms including a master bedroom with walk-in closet and new tub, new vanity, new sink and new hardware. Fresh paint, new lighting, new blinds throughout. No carpeting in the home and the main level includes brand new LVP flooring. Awesome back yard with cedar fence and mature trees! Perfect location - Walking/Biking distance to everything from shopping, dining, Carmel High School, City Center, Monon Trail, & The Arts & Design District. Exceptional Carmel Schools! Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant).One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=c29df334-5673-408f-98f1-94c20840275c&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Ash Drive have any available units?
506 Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 506 Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Ash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Ash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 Ash Drive offer parking?
No, 506 Ash Drive does not offer parking.
Does 506 Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Ash Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Ash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis