506 Ash Drive

This home is available for no-contact showings 7 days per week! days per week. 4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms including a master bedroom with walk-in closet and new tub, new vanity, new sink and new hardware. Fresh paint, new lighting, new blinds throughout. No carpeting in the home and the main level includes brand new LVP flooring. Awesome back yard with cedar fence and mature trees! Perfect location - Walking/Biking distance to everything from shopping, dining, Carmel High School, City Center, Monon Trail, & The Arts & Design District. Exceptional Carmel Schools! Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant).One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=c29df334-5673-408f-98f1-94c20840275c&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.