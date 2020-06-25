467 East Village Drive

Amenities

Enjoy life in this all brick ranch. Entertain guests in the formal living room or relax in the spacious family room with its soaring cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen, dining area and family room are open to one another, making for easy conversation at meal time. Spend warm weather on the deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard. All of this is conveniently located close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. 12-month minimum lease. Currently tenant occupied, no showings until June 17th.