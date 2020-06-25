All apartments in Carmel
467 East Village Drive

467 East Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

467 East Village Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Mt Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Enjoy life in this all brick ranch. Entertain guests in the formal living room or relax in the spacious family room with its soaring cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen, dining area and family room are open to one another, making for easy conversation at meal time. Spend warm weather on the deck overlooking the fully fenced back yard. All of this is conveniently located close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. 12-month minimum lease. Currently tenant occupied, no showings until June 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 East Village Drive have any available units?
467 East Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 467 East Village Drive have?
Some of 467 East Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 East Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
467 East Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 East Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 467 East Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 467 East Village Drive offer parking?
No, 467 East Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 467 East Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 East Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 East Village Drive have a pool?
No, 467 East Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 467 East Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 467 East Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 467 East Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 East Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 467 East Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 East Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
