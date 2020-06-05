All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 401 Autumn Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
401 Autumn Dr.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

401 Autumn Dr.

401 Autumn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 Autumn Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townhomes at City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Carmel Townhome - Property Id: 151843

Spacious and open 3 BR, 2.5 bath 3-level townhome in the heart of Carmel. Bright kitchen w/ceramic tile, pantry, center island and gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms. Bonus room and laundry room on lower level. Large master suite w/walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanity, whirlpool tub and stand-up shower. Relax on the balcony off the kitchen. Two car attached garage. Close to the Monon, Carmel Performing Arts Center, shopping, dining and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151843
Property Id 151843

(RLNE5888285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Autumn Dr. have any available units?
401 Autumn Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 401 Autumn Dr. have?
Some of 401 Autumn Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Autumn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
401 Autumn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Autumn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Autumn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 401 Autumn Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 401 Autumn Dr. offers parking.
Does 401 Autumn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Autumn Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Autumn Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 401 Autumn Dr. has a pool.
Does 401 Autumn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 401 Autumn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Autumn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Autumn Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Autumn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Autumn Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarmel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carmel Apartments with PoolsCarmel Dog Friendly Apartments
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis