401 Autumn Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Carmel Townhome - Property Id: 151843



Spacious and open 3 BR, 2.5 bath 3-level townhome in the heart of Carmel. Bright kitchen w/ceramic tile, pantry, center island and gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms. Bonus room and laundry room on lower level. Large master suite w/walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanity, whirlpool tub and stand-up shower. Relax on the balcony off the kitchen. Two car attached garage. Close to the Monon, Carmel Performing Arts Center, shopping, dining and more!

