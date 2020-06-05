401 Autumn Dr.

Amenities
Carmel Townhome - Property Id: 151843
Spacious and open 3 BR, 2.5 bath 3-level townhome in the heart of Carmel. Bright kitchen w/ceramic tile, pantry, center island and gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms. Bonus room and laundry room on lower level. Large master suite w/walk-in closet. Master bath has double vanity, whirlpool tub and stand-up shower. Relax on the balcony off the kitchen. Two car attached garage. Close to the Monon, Carmel Performing Arts Center, shopping, dining and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151843
Property Id 151843
(RLNE5888285)