All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 40 Terrace Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
40 Terrace Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

40 Terrace Court

40 Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

40 Terrace Court, Carmel, IN 46032
Wilson Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The location doesn't get much better than this. Walk or bike downtown Carmel to get some ice cream, eat dinner or do some shopping. This cute condo offers fresh paint, granite counter tops, a private patio, wood floors, recessed lighting and a carport. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, dining room, living room and a kitchen with an island. All of this, in the Carmel school district, for less than $1500/mo!! No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the unit. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Terrace Court have any available units?
40 Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 40 Terrace Court have?
Some of 40 Terrace Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
40 Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 40 Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 40 Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 40 Terrace Court offers parking.
Does 40 Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 40 Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 40 Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 40 Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Terrace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Terrace Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis