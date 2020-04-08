40 Terrace Court

Amenities

The location doesn't get much better than this. Walk or bike downtown Carmel to get some ice cream, eat dinner or do some shopping. This cute condo offers fresh paint, granite counter tops, a private patio, wood floors, recessed lighting and a carport. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, dining room, living room and a kitchen with an island. All of this, in the Carmel school district, for less than $1500/mo!! No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the unit. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.