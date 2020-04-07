All apartments in Carmel
Carmel, IN
344 Neuman Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

344 Neuman Way

344 Neuman Way
Location

344 Neuman Way, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Incredible location for this well-maintained spacious town home. Located in the heart of Carmel's Art District, this 2 bed, 2.5 bath home offers open concept living with beautiful finishes throughout. Large kitchen complete with granite counters, tons of cabinet storage, and stainless steel appliances makes for a great entertainment space as it overlooks family room and private balcony. Private top floor includes the master bedroom/master spa, guest bedroom/bathroom, and upstairs laundry. Bottom level offers a spacious flex space with convenient access to the 2 car garage. Neighborhood common area sits on luscious green space and is only a few minute walk from the art district and Monon Trail!!! Check out our virtual tour on web URL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Neuman Way have any available units?
344 Neuman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 344 Neuman Way have?
Some of 344 Neuman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Neuman Way currently offering any rent specials?
344 Neuman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Neuman Way pet-friendly?
No, 344 Neuman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 344 Neuman Way offer parking?
Yes, 344 Neuman Way does offer parking.
Does 344 Neuman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Neuman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Neuman Way have a pool?
No, 344 Neuman Way does not have a pool.
Does 344 Neuman Way have accessible units?
No, 344 Neuman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Neuman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 Neuman Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Neuman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Neuman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
