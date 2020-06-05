310 2nd Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Charming 3 bedroom home for lease on a corner lot in the heart of the Carmel Arts & Design District! Enjoy quick access to the Monon Trail, as well as walk-ability to the numerous festivals, events, and all that Main Street and Midtown Carmel have to offer throughout the year. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully updated bathroom and kitchen appliances. Rebuilt wood burning brick fireplace. The charm of this home extends onto a screened porch and fully fenced back yard with a stone patio, fire pit and raised gardens. No need for a storage unit, as the stand up attic spans the entire length of the house. This affordable home in a highly sought after location downtown Carmel will not last! Schedule a showing today.