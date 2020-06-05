All apartments in Carmel
310 2nd Ave NE

310 2nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

310 2nd Avenue Northeast, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Charming 3 bedroom home for lease on a corner lot in the heart of the Carmel Arts & Design District! Enjoy quick access to the Monon Trail, as well as walk-ability to the numerous festivals, events, and all that Main Street and Midtown Carmel have to offer throughout the year. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully updated bathroom and kitchen appliances. Rebuilt wood burning brick fireplace. The charm of this home extends onto a screened porch and fully fenced back yard with a stone patio, fire pit and raised gardens. No need for a storage unit, as the stand up attic spans the entire length of the house. This affordable home in a highly sought after location downtown Carmel will not last! Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 2nd Ave NE have any available units?
310 2nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 310 2nd Ave NE have?
Some of 310 2nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 2nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
310 2nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 2nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 310 2nd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 310 2nd Ave NE offer parking?
No, 310 2nd Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 310 2nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 2nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 2nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 310 2nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 310 2nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 310 2nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 2nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 2nd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 2nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 2nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
