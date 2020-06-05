All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 2360 Glebe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
2360 Glebe St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2360 Glebe St

2360 Glebe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2360 Glebe Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom in Carmel's Village of West Clay - This 3 bedroom home located in Carmel's desirable Village of West Clay neighborhood is 2,400 sq ft and has so many fantastic features: open floor plan, hardwood floors, beautiful molding work and built-in bookshelves, kitchen with large center island/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room (washer/dryer included), and finished basement offers additional living space. The wonderful porch on the front of the house, and patio at the back of the house are great spaces to entertain or relax! No pets. No smoking. (Fireplace is not functional)

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3722076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Glebe St have any available units?
2360 Glebe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2360 Glebe St have?
Some of 2360 Glebe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Glebe St currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Glebe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Glebe St pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Glebe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2360 Glebe St offer parking?
No, 2360 Glebe St does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Glebe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Glebe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Glebe St have a pool?
No, 2360 Glebe St does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Glebe St have accessible units?
No, 2360 Glebe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Glebe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Glebe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Glebe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Glebe St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis