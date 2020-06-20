All apartments in Carmel
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:22 AM

227 Legacy Ln

227 Legacy Lane · (317) 575-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

227 Legacy Lane, Carmel, IN 46032
Heritage Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Downtown Carmel For Rent! - Freshly remodeled home ready to move in! The home backs up to the Monon Trail and is located in the Carmel Arts & Design District. This home has it all: Newer carpet, new paint, new Stainless steel appliances, new vinyl plank flooring, W/D hook ups, 2 car garage. Open floor plan with half bath on main level. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master Suite includes large walk in closet. Schools for this area are Carmel Elementary, Carmel Middle School, and Carmel High School. Call 317-575-1990 or go to www.EMShomes.com to fill out an application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Legacy Ln have any available units?
227 Legacy Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Legacy Ln have?
Some of 227 Legacy Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Legacy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
227 Legacy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Legacy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 227 Legacy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 227 Legacy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 227 Legacy Ln does offer parking.
Does 227 Legacy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Legacy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Legacy Ln have a pool?
No, 227 Legacy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 227 Legacy Ln have accessible units?
No, 227 Legacy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Legacy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Legacy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Legacy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 Legacy Ln has units with air conditioning.
