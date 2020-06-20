227 Legacy Ln

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Downtown Carmel For Rent! - Freshly remodeled home ready to move in! The home backs up to the Monon Trail and is located in the Carmel Arts & Design District. This home has it all: Newer carpet, new paint, new Stainless steel appliances, new vinyl plank flooring, W/D hook ups, 2 car garage. Open floor plan with half bath on main level. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master Suite includes large walk in closet. Schools for this area are Carmel Elementary, Carmel Middle School, and Carmel High School. Call 317-575-1990 or go to www.EMShomes.com to fill out an application