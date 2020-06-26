14491 Dublin Dr

Amenities

4 Bedroom Carmel Home - Lawn Care Included!!! - 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Carmel home With Access To Nature Trail. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Carmel's Danbury Estates with over 2,100 sq ft. Bright kitchen with granite countertops flows into the breakfast area and family room which includes a fireplace; the formal living room is open to the formal dining room; large master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double sinks, and garden tub/separate shower; and the view from the patio can't be beat! The home backs up to a nature area with a walking trail: the Hagan-Burke Trail connects to the Monon Trail - you can run or ride to Downtown Carmel!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3721172)