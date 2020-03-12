All apartments in Carmel
14240 Langham Drive

14240 Langham Drive · (317) 814-5265
Location

14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN 46074
Trails at Hayden Run

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14240 Langham Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4701 sqft

Amenities

14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor Plan, Spacious Rooms, and Endless Storage! The kitchen features a New Stainless Steel Stove and Microwave, tons of Cabinet space, a Center Island, and Hardwood Flooring. Main level also boasts a large family room, office, formal dining room, and guest bedroom. Located upstairs are 3 bedrooms, and a large loft area perfect for gaming, movie nights, or computer desks. Lots of Outdoor fun on the Backyard Play Set, Community Pool, and Walking Trails!

Property is located in the highly desirable Carmel School District. - Carmel High School, Creekside Middle School, and College Wood Elementary.

Tenant is responsible for all lawn and garden maintenance.
Dogs will be considered with owner approval, and completed Pet Screening. A $400 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet, and $35 per month, per pet, non-refundable pet fee will apply if pet approved.
Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
No smoking!
*DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE PROPERTY CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL 07/02/2020!

(RLNE5818097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
