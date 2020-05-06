All apartments in Carmel
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

135 2ND Street NW

135 2nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

135 2nd Street Northwest, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury living in the heart of the Arts and Design District in Downtown Carmel across the street from The Monon Trail. Completely remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath home (1/2 of duplex) w/screened in porch and fenced yard. All new kitchen, hardwood floors, custom fireplace in great room w/cathedral ceiling. master suite features brand new bathroom and walk-in closet. Attached 1-car garage. Walk to all of the great restaurants and shops on Main Street or the awesome new Midtown Plaza. Incredible location!!! Available mid July once remodel has been completed. Pets w/approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 2ND Street NW have any available units?
135 2ND Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 135 2ND Street NW have?
Some of 135 2ND Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 2ND Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
135 2ND Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 2ND Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 2ND Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 135 2ND Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 135 2ND Street NW offers parking.
Does 135 2ND Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 2ND Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 2ND Street NW have a pool?
No, 135 2ND Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 135 2ND Street NW have accessible units?
No, 135 2ND Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 135 2ND Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 2ND Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 2ND Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 2ND Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
