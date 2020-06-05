All apartments in Carmel
13476 Clifty Falls Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

13476 Clifty Falls Drive

13476 Clifty Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13476 Clifty Falls Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Park Meadows Parks at Springmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Completely updated 4 bed/2.5 bath home on a corner lot in Park Meadows. This home greets you with a spacious foyer and two-story entry. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks family room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features vaulted ceilings and private bath with large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The screened in porch overlooks the large fenced yard. New stove, carpets, blinds, and other fixtures throughout. Neighborhood offers community pool, playground, trails, tennis, and basketball. Close to restaurants, shops, and Arts District. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates.
No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive have any available units?
13476 Clifty Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive have?
Some of 13476 Clifty Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13476 Clifty Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13476 Clifty Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13476 Clifty Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13476 Clifty Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 13476 Clifty Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13476 Clifty Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13476 Clifty Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 13476 Clifty Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13476 Clifty Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13476 Clifty Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13476 Clifty Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
