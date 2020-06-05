13476 Clifty Falls Drive

Amenities

This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Completely updated 4 bed/2.5 bath home on a corner lot in Park Meadows. This home greets you with a spacious foyer and two-story entry. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks family room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite features vaulted ceilings and private bath with large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The screened in porch overlooks the large fenced yard. New stove, carpets, blinds, and other fixtures throughout. Neighborhood offers community pool, playground, trails, tennis, and basketball. Close to restaurants, shops, and Arts District. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates.

No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.