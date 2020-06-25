13394 Bellshire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Top notch home featuring 4bdrms/3.5 baths w/2-stry foyer & expanded fam rm w/gas log fireplace & lots of windows & light! Deluxe kitchen has hdwd flrs, upgraded cabs, corian cntrtops, dbl ovn, ss appls, & lg center islnd. Lots of moulding & tri m in this upscale hm. Upstairs you'll find 4 lg bdrms all w/wlk-ins & a J&J bath. MBR suite w/luxurious bath w/dbl sinks, corner grdn tub, sep shwer. Hardwood floors throughout main level, first floor office with french doors. Finished basement w/9'walls, daylight window, full bath and bonus rm. Large outdoor deck and 3 car side load garage.