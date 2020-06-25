All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 13394 Bellshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
13394 Bellshire Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

13394 Bellshire Lane

13394 Bellshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13394 Bellshire Lane, Carmel, IN 46074
Shelborne Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top notch home featuring 4bdrms/3.5 baths w/2-stry foyer & expanded fam rm w/gas log fireplace & lots of windows & light! Deluxe kitchen has hdwd flrs, upgraded cabs, corian cntrtops, dbl ovn, ss appls, & lg center islnd. Lots of moulding & tri m in this upscale hm. Upstairs you'll find 4 lg bdrms all w/wlk-ins & a J&J bath. MBR suite w/luxurious bath w/dbl sinks, corner grdn tub, sep shwer. Hardwood floors throughout main level, first floor office with french doors. Finished basement w/9'walls, daylight window, full bath and bonus rm. Large outdoor deck and 3 car side load garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13394 Bellshire Lane have any available units?
13394 Bellshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13394 Bellshire Lane have?
Some of 13394 Bellshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13394 Bellshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13394 Bellshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13394 Bellshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13394 Bellshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 13394 Bellshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13394 Bellshire Lane offers parking.
Does 13394 Bellshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13394 Bellshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13394 Bellshire Lane have a pool?
No, 13394 Bellshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13394 Bellshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 13394 Bellshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13394 Bellshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13394 Bellshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13394 Bellshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13394 Bellshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis