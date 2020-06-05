All apartments in Carmel
13189 Haskell Place

13189 Haskell Place · No Longer Available
Location

13189 Haskell Place, Carmel, IN 46074
Claybourne

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this recently updated 4bed 4.5bath home in the Clayborne neighborhood. The vaulted entry way welcomes you into this beautiful home. A double staircase in the center of the home screams convince and flow. Spend days working in the office, nights entertaining with a formal dining room and all seasons room, and still feel part of the crowd while your cooking. There are so many things to appreciate about this house, and location is defiantly one of them! Located in the Car Clay School district and close to Zionsville and the interstate, you won't want to call anywhere else home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13189 Haskell Place have any available units?
13189 Haskell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 13189 Haskell Place currently offering any rent specials?
13189 Haskell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13189 Haskell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13189 Haskell Place is pet friendly.
Does 13189 Haskell Place offer parking?
No, 13189 Haskell Place does not offer parking.
Does 13189 Haskell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13189 Haskell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13189 Haskell Place have a pool?
No, 13189 Haskell Place does not have a pool.
Does 13189 Haskell Place have accessible units?
No, 13189 Haskell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13189 Haskell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13189 Haskell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13189 Haskell Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13189 Haskell Place does not have units with air conditioning.
