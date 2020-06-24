All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12673 Stanwich Pl

12673 Stanwich Place · No Longer Available
Location

12673 Stanwich Place, Carmel, IN 46033
Plum Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12673 Stanwich Pl Available 04/05/19 Huge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Sun room in Carmel - Huge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car garage in Carmel.
Downstairs has a separate dining room from your kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher and island with wood floors throughout, sitting room with wood floors and carpeted living room with fireplace. Off of the kitchen a relaxing sun room with a view of the back yard.
Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths.
Washer & Dryer connection.
Pictures to come .....

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1650
Security Deposit: $1650 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4708123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12673 Stanwich Pl have any available units?
12673 Stanwich Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12673 Stanwich Pl have?
Some of 12673 Stanwich Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12673 Stanwich Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12673 Stanwich Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12673 Stanwich Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12673 Stanwich Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12673 Stanwich Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12673 Stanwich Pl offers parking.
Does 12673 Stanwich Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12673 Stanwich Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12673 Stanwich Pl have a pool?
No, 12673 Stanwich Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12673 Stanwich Pl have accessible units?
No, 12673 Stanwich Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12673 Stanwich Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12673 Stanwich Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12673 Stanwich Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12673 Stanwich Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
