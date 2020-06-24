Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12673 Stanwich Pl Available 04/05/19 Huge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Sun room in Carmel - Huge 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car garage in Carmel.

Downstairs has a separate dining room from your kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher and island with wood floors throughout, sitting room with wood floors and carpeted living room with fireplace. Off of the kitchen a relaxing sun room with a view of the back yard.

Upstairs has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths.

Washer & Dryer connection.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1650

Security Deposit: $1650 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



(RLNE4708123)