Carmel, IN
1182 Cavendish Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

1182 Cavendish Drive

1182 Cavendish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1182 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Three level Carmel townhome walking/biking distance to shopping, farmers market, coop garden, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf and restaurants. Available June 1, 2020. Front entry opens up to a few steps down into basement living area and the laundry room, under stairs storage and small room storage with entrance to 2 car garage. Go up one flight of stairs to main living areas with eat in kitchen with gas fireplace, and all appliances and lots of natural light. Living room, family room area are here. Half bath on this floor also. Then up one more flight of stairs to 3 bedrooms, walk in closets and 2 full baths. Access to community pool and clubhouse. Balcony off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Cavendish Drive have any available units?
1182 Cavendish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1182 Cavendish Drive have?
Some of 1182 Cavendish Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Cavendish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Cavendish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Cavendish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1182 Cavendish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1182 Cavendish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1182 Cavendish Drive offers parking.
Does 1182 Cavendish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 Cavendish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Cavendish Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Cavendish Drive has a pool.
Does 1182 Cavendish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1182 Cavendish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Cavendish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 Cavendish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 Cavendish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 Cavendish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
