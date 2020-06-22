1182 Cavendish Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Three level Carmel townhome walking/biking distance to shopping, farmers market, coop garden, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf and restaurants. Available June 1, 2020. Front entry opens up to a few steps down into basement living area and the laundry room, under stairs storage and small room storage with entrance to 2 car garage. Go up one flight of stairs to main living areas with eat in kitchen with gas fireplace, and all appliances and lots of natural light. Living room, family room area are here. Half bath on this floor also. Then up one more flight of stairs to 3 bedrooms, walk in closets and 2 full baths. Access to community pool and clubhouse. Balcony off kitchen.