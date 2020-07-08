117 9th Street NW

Amenities
Stunning 3 level townhome in coveted Arts and Design District of Carmel with tons of upgrades. The lower level boasts an over-sized, relaxing living room, and a half bath. The main level offers a family room with a gas fireplace that seamlessly flows into the dining area. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, solid corian countertops, center island, and ample cabinetry. Lots of natural light. Enjoy the low maintenance hardwood floors on the main and upper levels.The spacious two bedrooms include their own attached spa-like bathrooms. Upstairs laundry. Beautiful wainscoting and crown molding throughout.This home won't last and is a must see!