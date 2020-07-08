All apartments in Carmel
117 9th Street NW
117 9th Street NW

117 9th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

117 9th St NW, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning 3 level townhome in coveted Arts and Design District of Carmel with tons of upgrades. The lower level boasts an over-sized, relaxing living room, and a half bath. The main level offers a family room with a gas fireplace that seamlessly flows into the dining area. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, solid corian countertops, center island, and ample cabinetry. Lots of natural light. Enjoy the low maintenance hardwood floors on the main and upper levels.The spacious two bedrooms include their own attached spa-like bathrooms. Upstairs laundry. Beautiful wainscoting and crown molding throughout.This home won't last and is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 9th Street NW have any available units?
117 9th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 117 9th Street NW have?
Some of 117 9th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 9th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
117 9th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 9th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 117 9th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 117 9th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 117 9th Street NW offers parking.
Does 117 9th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 9th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 9th Street NW have a pool?
No, 117 9th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 117 9th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 117 9th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 117 9th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 9th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 9th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 9th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
