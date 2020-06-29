All apartments in Carmel
Carmel, IN
1128 Falcon Ridge
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

1128 Falcon Ridge

1128 Falcon Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Falcon Ridge, Carmel, IN 46280
The Retreat Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Make the discovery...warm and striking 3 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with all appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer! Freshly painted throughout in the popular Light French Grey color! Professionally cleaned windows and carpets! Granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, and beautiful tile floors. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Great location with easy access to the Monon Trail. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Falcon Ridge have any available units?
1128 Falcon Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1128 Falcon Ridge have?
Some of 1128 Falcon Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Falcon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Falcon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Falcon Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Falcon Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1128 Falcon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Falcon Ridge offers parking.
Does 1128 Falcon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Falcon Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Falcon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1128 Falcon Ridge has a pool.
Does 1128 Falcon Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1128 Falcon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Falcon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Falcon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Falcon Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Falcon Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
