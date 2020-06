Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping. Plenty of room for storage with walk-in closets and 42" Kitchen cabinets, too. Loft overlooks fantastic two story great room. All appliances included! Water and sewer paid by landlord for you!