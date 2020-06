Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SHORT TERM LEASES ONLY! Available August 19,2020 through June 15, 2021!!! This FURNISHED condo is perfect for someone looking to lease until they find the home of their dreams! Located between busy Indianapolis and laid back Carmel you have the best of both communities. Immaculate three bedroom, 2 bath ready for move in. **Owner leaving car in garage, so only 1 bay available for tenant.**