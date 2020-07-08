All apartments in Brownsburg
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:28 PM

725 Muirfield Drive

725 Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

725 Muirfield Drive, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Located in Brownsburg close to great schools, highway access, shopping and much more! This 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath includes a loft, 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Enjoy the backyard that includes a deck with a fully fenced-in yard. Don't miss this opportunity! Pets negotiable. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
725 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 725 Muirfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
725 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Muirfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 725 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 725 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 725 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 725 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 725 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 725 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Muirfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

