All apartments in Brownsburg
Find more places like 7198 Golden Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
7198 Golden Oak
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

7198 Golden Oak

7198 Golden Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brownsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7198 Golden Oak, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this breathtaking 5bd 3.5ba home on a quite dead-end street. From the fine finishes to the wonderful 1600 sq storage basement this home will surely please. The kitchen boasts granite cntr, SS appl which opens to a breakfast nook and sun room. Enjoy the beautiful living room or relax upstairs in the loft. Oversize master with a garden tub and stand up shower. Built-in lockers greet you as you walk out into the finished 3 car garage with a main floor guest room with bath to top it off.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7198 Golden Oak have any available units?
7198 Golden Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7198 Golden Oak have?
Some of 7198 Golden Oak's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7198 Golden Oak currently offering any rent specials?
7198 Golden Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7198 Golden Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 7198 Golden Oak is pet friendly.
Does 7198 Golden Oak offer parking?
Yes, 7198 Golden Oak offers parking.
Does 7198 Golden Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7198 Golden Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7198 Golden Oak have a pool?
No, 7198 Golden Oak does not have a pool.
Does 7198 Golden Oak have accessible units?
No, 7198 Golden Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 7198 Golden Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 7198 Golden Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave
Brownsburg, IN 46278
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112

Similar Pages

Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms
Brownsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrownsburg Pet Friendly Places
Brownsburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis