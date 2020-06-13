/
/
washington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
1 Apartments for rent in Washington, IN📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
3 Units Available
Westwood Crossing
1209 Maxwell Ave, Washington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$439
1302 sqft
In up-and-coming area, these apartments boast amenities like hardwood floors, water-saving toilets, energy-efficient appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly, with a playground, ample parking and landscaped grounds.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Washington rentals listed on Apartment List is $490.
Some of the colleges located in the Washington area include Indiana University-Bloomington, and University of Evansville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Washington from include Evansville, Bloomington, Newburgh, and Ellettsville.