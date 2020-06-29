All apartments in Avon
556 Dylan Drive - 51B
556 Dylan Drive - 51B

556 Dylan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

556 Dylan Dr, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Eden Gate is a low-maintenance community conveniently located in the heart of Avon. Shopping, restaurants, healthcare, and entertainment are just minutes away. New construction with no detail overlooked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Dylan Drive - 51B have any available units?
556 Dylan Drive - 51B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
Is 556 Dylan Drive - 51B currently offering any rent specials?
556 Dylan Drive - 51B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Dylan Drive - 51B pet-friendly?
No, 556 Dylan Drive - 51B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 556 Dylan Drive - 51B offer parking?
No, 556 Dylan Drive - 51B does not offer parking.
Does 556 Dylan Drive - 51B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 Dylan Drive - 51B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Dylan Drive - 51B have a pool?
No, 556 Dylan Drive - 51B does not have a pool.
Does 556 Dylan Drive - 51B have accessible units?
No, 556 Dylan Drive - 51B does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Dylan Drive - 51B have units with dishwashers?
No, 556 Dylan Drive - 51B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 556 Dylan Drive - 51B have units with air conditioning?
No, 556 Dylan Drive - 51B does not have units with air conditioning.

